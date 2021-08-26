Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after buying an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

