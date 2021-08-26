Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post $0.91 EPS

Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.95. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

