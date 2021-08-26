Brokerages Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 32.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter worth about $3,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

