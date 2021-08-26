Brokerages Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).
Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40.
Cincinnati Bell Company Profile
Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.
