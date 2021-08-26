Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,608. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

