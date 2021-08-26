Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post sales of $505.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.90 million and the highest is $540.90 million. MarineMax posted sales of $398.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 224,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,537. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

