Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $28,997,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SFM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. 36,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.