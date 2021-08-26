Brokerages Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. TC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

