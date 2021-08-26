Brokerages Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Earnings of $6.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.26 and the lowest is $6.51. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $22.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $27.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

URI traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.37. 411,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.