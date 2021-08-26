Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) PT at $54.40

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

