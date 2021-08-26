Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target at $259.63

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.63.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,334 shares of company stock worth $78,156,063 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ CRWD traded up $9.08 on Friday, hitting $279.08. 277,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.70. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $275.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
