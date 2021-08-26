Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target at $259.63

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,334 shares of company stock worth $78,156,063 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 76.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 83.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22,005.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $9.08 on Friday, hitting $279.08. 277,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.70. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $275.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

