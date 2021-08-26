Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Price Target at $208.93

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.83.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.18. 2,612,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,818. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

