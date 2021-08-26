Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) PT at $36.67

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,336,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,102,950 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.