Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) PT at GBX 166.75

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.75 ($2.18).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th.

SNR stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 176.40 ($2.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,539. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.36. The stock has a market cap of £739.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

