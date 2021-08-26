Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) PT at $15.00

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SFT. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 847,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,979. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

