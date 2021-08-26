Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT at $23.40

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 298,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,152. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

