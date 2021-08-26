Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 5,586 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

