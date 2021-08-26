Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.89.

BEP opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

