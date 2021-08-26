Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Burlington Stores worth $31,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $350.15 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.95.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

