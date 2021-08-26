Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Tops $290.41 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $290.41 million and $79,999.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00629956 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000865 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

