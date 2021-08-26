CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $175,540.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.56 or 0.00122093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4,817.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.66 or 0.00987798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.75 or 0.00758885 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

