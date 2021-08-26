Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $22.96

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $22.45. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

