Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.38. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

CPT traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. 7,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,492. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $152.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

