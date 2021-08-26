Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $162.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.71. 503,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

