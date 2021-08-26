Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

