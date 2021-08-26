Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.38. Canaan shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 16,279 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $263,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $5,521,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

