Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$149.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.70.

BMO opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.30. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,740,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

