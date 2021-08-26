Canaccord Genuity Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.07.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock has a market cap of C$251.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.90.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.