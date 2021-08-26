Canaccord Genuity Lowers Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of TOLWF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

