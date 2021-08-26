Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9,844.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,359.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 367,920 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.16. 88,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,361. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

