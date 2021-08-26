Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$59.00.

8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$63.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

7/16/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

7/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$53.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$40.90 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Insiders have sold 175,473 shares of company stock worth $7,713,397 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

