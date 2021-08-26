Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$59.00.
- 8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$63.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$63.00.
- 7/16/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00.
- 7/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$53.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Shares of CNQ opened at C$40.90 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Insiders have sold 175,473 shares of company stock worth $7,713,397 over the last ninety days.
