Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez Acquires 10,000 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cano Health alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.

NYSE CANO opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $59,118,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.