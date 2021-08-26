Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez Acquires 10,000 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.
NYSE CANO opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
