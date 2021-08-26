Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.04. 48,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

