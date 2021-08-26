Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
CRDL stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.19.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
