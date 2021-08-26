Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRDL stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.