Carebit (CARE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 35.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Carebit has a market cap of $14,855.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carebit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013186 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Buying and Selling Carebit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.