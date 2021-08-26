CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.
CARG stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.
CarGurus Company Profile
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
