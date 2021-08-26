CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

CARG stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,178 shares of company stock worth $13,695,807. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

