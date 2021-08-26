CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,490.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,178 shares of company stock valued at $13,695,807. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $296,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,353.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.