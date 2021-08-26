Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUK stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

