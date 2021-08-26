Carvana Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

CVNA opened at $354.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.89 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.35.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,670,082 shares of company stock worth $526,705,945. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.