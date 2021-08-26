Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Michael T. Pugh Sells 3,036 Shares of Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

