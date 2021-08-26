Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Michael T. Pugh Sells 3,036 Shares of Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Carver Bancorp stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
