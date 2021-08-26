Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $257,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $223,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $945,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 101.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. 4,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,440. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.