Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.76. 88,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.80 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

