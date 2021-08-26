Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks accounts for 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

FFIV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $205.73. 1,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,168 shares of company stock worth $2,578,583. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

