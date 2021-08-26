Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the July 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MTTRY stock remained flat at $$0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

