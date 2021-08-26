Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) versus Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Critical Survey

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and Saia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Saia 9.02% 18.43% 11.40%

96.5% of Saia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Saia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Celadon Group and Saia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Saia 1 5 6 0 2.42

Saia has a consensus price target of $228.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Saia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saia is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celadon Group and Saia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saia $1.82 billion 3.48 $138.34 million $5.20 46.33

Saia has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Volatility & Risk

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saia has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saia beats Celadon Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Saia

Saia, Inc. operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America. The company was founded by Louis Saia, Sr. in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, GA.

