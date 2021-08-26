Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

