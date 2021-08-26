Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Jieun W. Choe Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Certara stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.13. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

