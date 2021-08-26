CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) versus Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Critical Contrast

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CEVA alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CEVA and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.90%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.45 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,571.00 Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.15 -$64.89 million N/A N/A

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianpu Technology.

Volatility & Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEVA beats Jianpu Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.