CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 32,650 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.