CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 81.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,327 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

NYSE:CF opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

