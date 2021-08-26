Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Holdings Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 0.9% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $71,037,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 841,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

